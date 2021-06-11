Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lowered its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 5.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in CDW in the 1st quarter valued at about $547,000. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in shares of CDW by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of CDW by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CDW by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 15,967 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CDW by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 148,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,534,000 after purchasing an additional 9,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.00.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total transaction of $567,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,171,820.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 7,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $1,158,792.40. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,995 shares of company stock valued at $3,030,143. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $167.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $172.52. CDW Co. has a one year low of $105.87 and a one year high of $184.58.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 83.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

Further Reading: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.