Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) Director Sells 5,000 Shares

Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) Director David A. Tenwick sold 5,000 shares of Regional Health Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,730. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Regional Health Properties stock opened at $13.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.74. Regional Health Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $27.72.

Regional Health Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 1st. The company reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.73 million during the quarter. Regional Health Properties had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 3.25%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Regional Health Properties stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.08% of Regional Health Properties as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Regional Health Properties

Regional Health Properties, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a self-managed real estate investment company that invests primarily in real estate purposed for long-term care and senior living. The company's facilities offer a range of healthcare and related services to patients and residents, including skilled nursing and assisted living services, social services, various therapy services, and other rehabilitative and healthcare services for long-term and short-stay patients and residents.

