OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Director Mitchell W. Legler Sells 1,500 Shares

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $70,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,887,795.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of ONEW opened at $46.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.61. OneWater Marine Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $692.70 million, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 3.91.
OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $1.12. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The firm had revenue of $329.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have recently commented on ONEW. Truist upped their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, OneWater Marine has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.
About OneWater Marine
OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.
