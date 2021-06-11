OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Director Mitchell W. Legler Sells 1,500 Shares

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $70,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,887,795.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ONEW opened at $46.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.61. OneWater Marine Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $692.70 million, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 3.91.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $1.12. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The firm had revenue of $329.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in OneWater Marine by 17.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,156,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,222,000 after purchasing an additional 172,176 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 648,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,912,000 after purchasing an additional 142,675 shares during the period. General Equity Holdings LP grew its stake in OneWater Marine by 112.2% during the first quarter. General Equity Holdings LP now owns 385,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,409,000 after acquiring an additional 203,907 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in OneWater Marine by 576.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 274,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,975,000 after acquiring an additional 233,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 209,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,361,000 after buying an additional 73,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ONEW. Truist upped their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, OneWater Marine has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

