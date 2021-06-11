Norinchukin Bank The Boosts Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Twitter were worth $4,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,621 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 24,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 15.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2.8% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 42.0% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 710 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total transaction of $418,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $570,560.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,787 shares of company stock valued at $4,713,231. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TWTR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Vertical Research raised shares of Twitter to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Twitter from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Twitter in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Twitter from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.57.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $60.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.45. The company has a market capitalization of $48.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.54 and a beta of 0.74. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.23 and a 12-month high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 23.05% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. As a group, analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

