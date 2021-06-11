FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01), RTT News reports. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 136.60% and a negative return on equity of 39.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share.
Shares of FuelCell Energy stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. FuelCell Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $29.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.88. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.19 and a beta of 5.03.
In other news, Director John Christopher Groobey sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $200,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,336.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total transaction of $107,680.00. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About FuelCell Energy
FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.
