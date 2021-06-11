E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,134 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMB. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in The Williams Companies in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Williams Companies in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Security National Trust Co. raised its position in The Williams Companies by 136.8% in the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in The Williams Companies in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMB opened at $27.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.48 and a fifty-two week high of $28.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.26. The stock has a market cap of $33.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.50.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.09%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WMB shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Argus raised The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Williams Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

