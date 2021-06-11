E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 4,898 Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 191.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the first quarter worth $148,000. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Puma Biotechnology alerts:

Shares of PBYI stock opened at $11.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.48 and a 52-week high of $14.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.72 million, a P/E ratio of -16.51 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.19.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 318.22% and a negative net margin of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBYI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Puma Biotechnology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

Recommended Story: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI).

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.