PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $29 million-32 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $37.13 million.

Shares of PAYS opened at $3.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.67. PaySign has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $10.98. The firm has a market cap of $174.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 1.55.

Get PaySign alerts:

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts forecast that PaySign will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PAYS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of PaySign from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PaySign from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of PaySign from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.13.

About PaySign

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for PaySign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PaySign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.