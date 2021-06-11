Enlightenment Research LLC Buys Shares of 2,500 Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EMR. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EMR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Shares of EMR opened at $97.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $58.67 and a one year high of $99.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

