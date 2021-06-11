Enlightenment Research LLC Purchases Shares of 2,500 Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMND. CWM LLC lifted its position in Lemonade by 21.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Lemonade by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Lemonade by 4.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new stake in Lemonade in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LMND. JMP Securities increased their target price on Lemonade from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lemonade from $101.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Lemonade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lemonade currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.57.

In other news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.80, for a total value of $2,670,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,670,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $583,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,518,920. Corporate insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

LMND opened at $101.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion and a PE ratio of -27.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.80. Lemonade, Inc. has a one year low of $44.11 and a one year high of $188.30.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $23.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.88 million. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 147.00% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

