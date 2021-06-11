Burleson & Company LLC Makes New Investment in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 611 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,039,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,562 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Visa by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,922,767,000 after buying an additional 6,857,457 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,860,315 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,840,215,000 after acquiring an additional 639,826 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,734,565 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,966,669,000 after acquiring an additional 65,120 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $3,305,348,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.46.

In related news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $871,489.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,273,896.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total transaction of $6,680,787.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,611 shares of company stock worth $26,847,669. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $233.95 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $237.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $455.73 billion, a PE ratio of 48.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.07.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.