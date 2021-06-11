Burleson & Company LLC Makes New $143,000 Investment in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RBC. Boston Partners bought a new position in Regal Beloit during the fourth quarter worth about $34,591,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Regal Beloit by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 479,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,924,000 after purchasing an additional 13,914 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Regal Beloit by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 183,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,539,000 after buying an additional 31,697 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Regal Beloit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,594,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RBC opened at $137.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.33. Regal Beloit Co. has a 52 week low of $78.22 and a 52 week high of $159.64.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.30. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $814.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regal Beloit Co. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from Regal Beloit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.80%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RBC shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $167.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Regal Beloit from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Regal Beloit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

In related news, insider John C. Kunze sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $439,110.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,858.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Douglas Brown sold 5,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $709,268.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,193.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

