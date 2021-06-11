Enlightenment Research LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Enlightenment Research LLC lifted its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 710,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 376,287 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 88,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 11,501 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 804,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,122,000 after acquiring an additional 41,819 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 498,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 38,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 810.8% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 13.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

In other news, Director James P. Holden sold 28,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total transaction of $184,792.41. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 303,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,936,617.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $6.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.21. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $8.14. The stock has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 69.09%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.0146 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Featured Article: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.