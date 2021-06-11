Enlightenment Research LLC Acquires New Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Discovery by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Discovery by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in Discovery by 19.4% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Discovery by 74.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Discovery by 11.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Discovery from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of DISCK opened at $28.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.42. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.21 and a 52 week high of $66.70.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.44%.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

