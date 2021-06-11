Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Duck Creek Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will report full-year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Duck Creek Technologies.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $62.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.23 million. Duck Creek Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

DCT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.27.

In related news, insider Anirban Dey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $80,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 428,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,135,282.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total transaction of $2,146,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 500,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,478,050.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,765 shares of company stock worth $7,953,907 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCT. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 222,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,041,000 after buying an additional 123,319 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 21.5% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares during the period. KCL Capital L.P. grew its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 42.9% during the first quarter. KCL Capital L.P. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,028,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 5.3% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 105,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after acquiring an additional 5,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $451,000. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

DCT opened at $38.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -352.36. Duck Creek Technologies has a one year low of $33.91 and a one year high of $59.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.44.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

