Sun Life Financial INC Purchases 7,783 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Sun Life Financial INC raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 3,970.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,979 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,783 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 86.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

NYSE JNPR opened at $28.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.22, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.30. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $29.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.47%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JNPR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet cut Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Juniper Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.38.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 58,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $1,502,539.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,215 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $155,685.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,783,852.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,778 shares of company stock valued at $4,589,517 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.