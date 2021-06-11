Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Shares Bought by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VCTR. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Victory Capital in the first quarter valued at $222,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the first quarter worth about $243,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 16,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the period. 16.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VCTR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley raised their price target on Victory Capital from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Victory Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised Victory Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.43.

Shares of NASDAQ VCTR opened at $30.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.73. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.06 and a 52 week high of $30.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is 9.70%.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

