Argent Capital Management LLC Sells 1,100 Shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Argent Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Colfax were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Colfax by 13.5% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 884,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,758,000 after purchasing an additional 105,063 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Colfax by 469.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 14,180 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Colfax during the first quarter valued at about $1,067,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Colfax in the first quarter worth about $447,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Colfax by 22.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Colfax news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $8,628,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,816,243.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 24,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $1,084,307.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,898,998.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

CFX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Colfax from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Colfax from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.45.

CFX stock opened at $45.94 on Friday. Colfax Co. has a twelve month low of $24.70 and a twelve month high of $50.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Colfax had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $879.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Colfax Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

