Argent Capital Management LLC Sells 375 Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Argent Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FirstService were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of FirstService by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,567,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $761,474,000 after purchasing an additional 297,715 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in FirstService by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,641,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,216,000 after acquiring an additional 62,320 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstService by 1.5% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,239,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,628,000 after acquiring an additional 17,921 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FirstService in the fourth quarter worth $59,230,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in FirstService by 8.2% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 265,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,346,000 after purchasing an additional 20,151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

FSV stock opened at $170.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.69. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 71.40 and a beta of 0.93. FirstService Co. has a 1 year low of $95.75 and a 1 year high of $177.04.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $711.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.48 million. FirstService had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that FirstService Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.1825 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. FirstService’s payout ratio is currently 24.75%.

FSV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up previously from $161.00) on shares of FirstService in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstService in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of FirstService from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up previously from $175.00) on shares of FirstService in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

