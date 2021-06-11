Sciencast Management LP Sells 5,239 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Sciencast Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,239 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Energizer were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Energizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Energizer by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 5,628 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Energizer by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Energizer by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 146,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Energizer stock opened at $44.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.86. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.59 and a 12 month high of $53.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.78 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.18. Energizer had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $685.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

ENR has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

