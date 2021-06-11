Bellevue Group AG Sells 1,300 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Bellevue Group AG lessened its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 37.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,677,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in PerkinElmer by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 53,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,849,000 after buying an additional 9,845 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PerkinElmer stock opened at $146.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.57. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.23 and a 52-week high of $162.70. The firm has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 24.19%. PerkinElmer’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.37%.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

