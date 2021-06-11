Bellevue Group AG Sells 2,100 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Bellevue Group AG lowered its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Graco were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CQS US LLC boosted its holdings in Graco by 243.2% in the first quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 117,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,396,000 after acquiring an additional 83,081 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Graco by 1.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 276,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,838,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 84,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,102,000 after purchasing an additional 18,314 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 12.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 42,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 3,457.5% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 24,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 23,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Graco alerts:

GGG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

In other Graco news, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 19,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $1,486,833.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 194,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,955,790.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Lee R. Mitau sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $1,386,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 184,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,191,859.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 101,737 shares of company stock valued at $7,420,714 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GGG opened at $73.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.51. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.48 and a 12 month high of $79.37.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.13 million. Graco had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 20.99%. Graco’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Graco Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.