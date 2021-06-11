TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $25.97 Million Position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 743,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,100 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $25,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental in the first quarter valued at approximately $402,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in GFL Environmental by 14.4% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 196,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after acquiring an additional 24,744 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental in the first quarter valued at approximately $834,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,146,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in GFL Environmental by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 764,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,701,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GFL stock opened at $33.21 on Friday. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.19 and a 1 year high of $36.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.95. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 58.66 and a beta of 1.29.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 21.35% and a positive return on equity of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $937.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.25 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. This is an increase from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

GFL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.85.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

