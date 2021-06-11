Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) Director Bali Muralidhar Acquires 16,605 Shares

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) Director Bali Muralidhar purchased 16,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $157,747.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bali Muralidhar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 3rd, Bali Muralidhar purchased 12,100 shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $111,925.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Bali Muralidhar purchased 5,915 shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.38 per share, with a total value of $55,482.70.

NASDAQ:RPHM opened at $10.71 on Friday. Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.63 and a 52-week high of $17.18.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($3.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($3.10). As a group, equities analysts predict that Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, May 23rd.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V.

