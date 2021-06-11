Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) CFO Stanton K. Rideout Acquires 55,000 Shares

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) CFO Stanton K. Rideout purchased 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $192,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYMC opened at $3.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $218.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.31. Hycroft Mining Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $16.17.

Get Hycroft Mining alerts:

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.35. Hycroft Mining had a negative net margin of 196.13% and a negative return on equity of 11,749.73%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hycroft Mining Holding Co. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Hycroft Mining by 394.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 644,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 514,178 shares during the period. Bienville Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hycroft Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,758,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hycroft Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,918,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Hycroft Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,078,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hycroft Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

About Hycroft Mining

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver producer in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine covering an area of approximately 70,671 acres located in the state of Nevada. As of December 31, 2020, its Hycroft mine had proven and probable mineral reserves of 11.9 million ounces of gold, and 478.5 million ounces of silver.

See Also: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Hycroft Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hycroft Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.