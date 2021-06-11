Insider Selling: NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) CEO Sells 2,421 Shares of Stock

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) CEO Dickerson Wright sold 2,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total value of $225,225.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NVEE opened at $89.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. NV5 Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.80 and a fifty-two week high of $109.39.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). NV5 Global had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $153.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.27 million. As a group, analysts predict that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NV5 Global by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 875,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,535,000 after purchasing an additional 25,927 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of NV5 Global by 11.1% during the first quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 710,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,617,000 after purchasing an additional 70,727 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NV5 Global by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 460,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NV5 Global by 12.3% during the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 392,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,875,000 after purchasing an additional 42,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of NV5 Global by 17.5% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 186,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,017,000 after purchasing an additional 27,739 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

NVEE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised NV5 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded NV5 Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

