Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Insider Sells $356,600.00 in Stock

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) insider Trey Byus sold 20,000 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $356,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,350.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Lindblad Expeditions stock opened at $17.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.12. The stock has a market cap of $879.23 million, a P/E ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 2.55. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.83 and a fifty-two week high of $21.91.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.11). Analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LIND. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet downgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LIND. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 50,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 5,186 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the 4th quarter worth about $22,816,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. 61.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of nine owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand, as well as offers bike tours.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.