Linscomb & Williams Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,297 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VXUS. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 73.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,423,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,073,000 after buying an additional 2,295,326 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4,148.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 859,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,716,000 after purchasing an additional 839,406 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 545.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 883,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,161,000 after purchasing an additional 746,729 shares during the last quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,928,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,989,000 after purchasing an additional 720,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 290.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 858,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,624,000 after purchasing an additional 638,238 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $67.34 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $47.82 and a 12-month high of $67.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

