Linscomb & Williams Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 31.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,787,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,787,000 after buying an additional 242,961 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,304,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,224,000 after acquiring an additional 166,658 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,762,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,024,000 after acquiring an additional 40,974 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,418,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,481,000 after acquiring an additional 135,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,347,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,293,000 after acquiring an additional 17,122 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $274.81 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $190.24 and a 1 year high of $278.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.01.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

