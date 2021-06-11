Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Has $137,000 Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on JNJ. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.45.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $167.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $439.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $173.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

