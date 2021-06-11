Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Invests $70,000 in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 9,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000.

NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $46.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.92. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.94 and a fifty-two week high of $46.22.

