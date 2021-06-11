Norinchukin Bank The Has $5.67 Million Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,445 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $5,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.86.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $277.50 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.83 and a twelve month high of $321.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $285.75. The firm has a market cap of $61.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.34.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The firm had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 6,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total value of $1,820,990.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 24,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.03, for a total value of $6,344,904.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,232 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,155. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Article: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.