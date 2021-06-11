Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Price Target Raised to $109.00 at Morgan Stanley

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) had its price objective upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $109.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.17% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Leidos from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.38.

Shares of LDOS opened at $106.68 on Friday. Leidos has a 12-month low of $79.15 and a 12-month high of $113.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Leidos will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $51,345.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,872.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Leidos by 9.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 597,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $57,541,000 after acquiring an additional 210,765 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter worth about $314,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Leidos during the first quarter worth approximately $1,494,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Leidos by 16,745.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 394,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,998,000 after purchasing an additional 397,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

