Centogene (CNTG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 16th. Analysts expect Centogene to post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.26. Centogene had a negative net margin of 15.78% and a negative return on equity of 38.38%. The business had revenue of $83.79 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Centogene to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CNTG opened at $9.93 on Friday. Centogene has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $27.10. The company has a market cap of $197.22 million, a PE ratio of -8.63 and a beta of -2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.57.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centogene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Centogene in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

Centogene Company Profile

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

