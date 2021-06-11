Sei Investments Co. Reduces Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 869,593 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 169,777 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.06% of General Motors worth $48,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 6.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.1% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,046 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.7% during the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,783 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 17,372 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 40.0% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GM opened at $61.34 on Friday. General Motors has a 52-week low of $23.33 and a 52-week high of $64.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.46.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 15,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $963,511.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,926 shares in the company, valued at $3,096,909.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total value of $1,086,446.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,293,013.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,557,252 shares of company stock worth $90,753,377. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. General Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.29.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

