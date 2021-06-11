Sei Investments Co. Boosts Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,119 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 24,739 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $45,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ANSS. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in ANSYS by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in ANSYS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in ANSYS by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ANSS shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.33.

In other news, VP Janet Lee sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.18, for a total transaction of $1,068,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at $7,206,233.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.40, for a total transaction of $253,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,177,209.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,467 shares of company stock worth $2,684,718. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $335.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.83, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $347.43. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $265.68 and a one year high of $413.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $372.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.75 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 12.80%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

See Also: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.