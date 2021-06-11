Sei Investments Co. Reduces Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 35.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 185,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 102,005 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in AON were worth $42,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $363,000. WBI Investments bought a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,874,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $754,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in AON by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in AON by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 752,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,999,000 after acquiring an additional 223,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.40.

NYSE AON opened at $249.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $245.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 0.85. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $177.21 and a 52 week high of $260.97.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. AON had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 62.86%. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. AON’s payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

