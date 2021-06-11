Brokerages Set Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RDS/A) Target Price at $46.93

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RDS/A) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.93.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RDS/A. Scotiabank raised shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Redburn Partners upgraded Royal Dutch Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

RDS/A stock opened at $40.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.36.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

