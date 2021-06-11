Standard Family Office LLC Sells 592 Shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Standard Family Office LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 36.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. Standard Family Office LLC’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in CoreSite Realty by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in CoreSite Realty by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in CoreSite Realty by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in CoreSite Realty by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in CoreSite Realty by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total transaction of $217,578.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,948,568.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Juan Font sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $48,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,539. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,826 shares of company stock valued at $3,053,261 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CoreSite Realty in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. CoreSite Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.44.

NYSE COR opened at $137.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 69.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.23. CoreSite Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $107.23 and a twelve month high of $141.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.53.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $157.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.63 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 93.72% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This is a boost from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.66%.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

