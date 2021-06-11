Standard Family Office LLC Reduces Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Standard Family Office LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 43.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,572 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the quarter. Standard Family Office LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,684,747,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132,846 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $2,713,360,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Comcast by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,738,347 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,501,489,000 after purchasing an additional 173,132 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Comcast by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,933,210 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in Comcast by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 22,092,441 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,195,422,000 after purchasing an additional 442,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $56.60 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $37.77 and a 1-year high of $59.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $259.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.86.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 717,670 shares of company stock worth $39,636,593. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.