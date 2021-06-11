NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Shares Sold by Standard Family Office LLC

Standard Family Office LLC lessened its stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 80.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. Standard Family Office LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NICE. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of NICE in the 1st quarter valued at about $705,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in NICE during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NICE by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NICE by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NICE during the fourth quarter worth about $817,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NICE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $261.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of NICE from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Pritchard Capital increased their price objective on shares of NICE from $292.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.85.

NICE stock opened at $227.04 on Friday. NICE Ltd. has a 12-month low of $181.76 and a 12-month high of $288.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $229.28.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.33. NICE had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.17%. As a group, analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

