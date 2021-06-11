Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Sells 7,408 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC decreased its position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 29.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,408 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter worth $41,691,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter worth $25,934,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 932.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 583,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,279,000 after acquiring an additional 526,848 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,532,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,543,000 after acquiring an additional 432,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,044,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,399,000 after acquiring an additional 345,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

MXL stock opened at $38.50 on Friday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.39 and a fifty-two week high of $44.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.98.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $209.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. MaxLinear’s revenue was up 237.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 13,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $503,411.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 235,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,091,456.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James Lougheed sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 163,765 shares of company stock worth $5,972,210. 8.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MaxLinear has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

MaxLinear Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL).

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.