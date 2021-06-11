Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Centric Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 361 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,256,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $806,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Alphabet by 876.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 732 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in Alphabet by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 31.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,521.60 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,347.01 and a 12-month high of $2,523.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,344.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total transaction of $5,235,963.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,707 shares in the company, valued at $54,411,239.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,075.03, for a total value of $6,225,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,657,847.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,998 shares of company stock worth $132,704,290. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

