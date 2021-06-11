Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Invests $164,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 5,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Soundmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period.

EFV opened at $53.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

