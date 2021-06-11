BEST (NYSE:BEST) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BEST (NYSE:BEST) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.24 billion-5.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.43 billion.

Shares of BEST opened at $1.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.41. BEST has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $5.23. The firm has a market cap of $527.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. BEST had a negative net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 75.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.81) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that BEST will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BEST from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform BEST Cloud enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

