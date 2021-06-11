Richard T. Kenney Buys 15,000 Shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) Stock

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) insider Richard T. Kenney bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.54 per share, with a total value of $23,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Richard T. Kenney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 19th, Richard T. Kenney bought 10,000 shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.55 per share, with a total value of $15,500.00.

NASDAQ:SONN opened at $1.58 on Friday. Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $7.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonnet BioTherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 24,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding (FHAB) technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

