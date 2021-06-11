UBS Group AG Sells 24,220 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 24,220 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $78,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $966,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,050,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 128,482 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,042,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,973 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.27, for a total transaction of $562,837.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,400,889.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,429 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.54, for a total transaction of $1,527,756.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,969,553.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,948 shares of company stock valued at $35,058,199. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM opened at $505.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $456.15. The company has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.41, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.38. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $225.70 and a 12 month high of $506.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $780.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, VTB Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.50.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

