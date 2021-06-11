Insider Selling: Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Insider Sells 4,007 Shares of Stock

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 4,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.73, for a total value of $463,730.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,625,820.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Best Buy stock opened at $112.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.53. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $75.23 and a one year high of $128.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.02.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.44%. Best Buy’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its position in Best Buy by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 30,683 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 8,487 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Best Buy by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,355 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $8,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,152 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its position in Best Buy by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 22,731 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Best Buy by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 10,285 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BBY. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on Best Buy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.79.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

