Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.75-0.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.74. The company issued revenue guidance of +25-29% to $891.3-920.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $832.51 million.Pentair also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.100-3.200 EPS.

PNR opened at $67.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.15. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.18. Pentair has a 1 year low of $35.61 and a 1 year high of $70.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Pentair had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The company had revenue of $865.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Pentair will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PNR. Morgan Stanley lowered Pentair from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Pentair from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.87.

In other news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $2,153,350.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,012.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

