Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Acquires New Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.5% in the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.6% in the first quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 3,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenbaum Jay D. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 9,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

ICE stock opened at $111.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.89. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.01 and a 12 month high of $121.96. The stock has a market cap of $62.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 13.50%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 17,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total value of $2,052,596.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,270,034.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.77, for a total transaction of $232,831.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,045.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,742 shares of company stock worth $15,137,922 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.38.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

